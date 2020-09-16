Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis wants to play in 2020 after initially opting out

Some Big Ten players who had previously opted out of the 2020 season are now having second thoughts.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was one of the first to publicly announce that he now wants to play in 2020 after originally opting out of the season.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day suggested that All-Big Ten defensive back Shaun Wade, another player who had opted out, was also looking into playing this fall.

Ryan Day said Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade told him that they want to be part of the team. "Now the opportunity is there," Day said. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) September 16, 2020

Both players are projected first-round NFL draft picks, and opted out when they thought the season would be played in the spring. Now that that has changed, they’re trying to get back in.

Things could be difficult for anyone who has already hired an agent, as well. Wade said on Wednesday’s “Outside the Lines” that he had an agent, but hadn’t signed anything, a situation that would require clarification if he wanted to play.