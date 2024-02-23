Jeopardy! contestant’s embarassing Mary Lou Retton mistake goes viral

A “Jeopardy!” contestant went viral on Thursday for her embarrassing mistake on the show that involved Mary Lou Retton.

One of the categories on “Single Jeopardy!” for Thursday’s show was “40 Years Ago: 1984.” A contestant chose the $800 clue, which led the program to show a photo of male figure skater Scott Hamilton.

The clue said that “at the Winter Olympics, this American won gold with a four-and-a-half-minute program that featured triple jumps.”

One of the contestants buzzed in and guessed the question was about Mary Lou Retton, a famous former female gymnast. Unfortunately for her, she was very wrong as she even guessed a female instead of a male despite seeing Hamilton’s photo.

No other contestant buzzed in to answer with Hamilton’s name.

Y’all- she said a Mary Lou Retton. Idk but I got tickled 🤣🤣🤣.

And yes- this contestant is much smarter than I am. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/mL4TV5kDQ9 — thefitzburg (@thefitzburg) February 23, 2024

Now 65, Hamilton is a figure skating legend. He won his gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics and won four consecutive U.S. and world championships from 1981-1984.

Despite her big blunder, we can at least credit the contestant for having the year right.

Retton was a star at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She won a gold medal, two silvers and two bronzes. She became known as “America’s Sweetheart” after becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around. But few people — aside from the contestant — would confuse her with Hamilton.