#pounditFriday, September 30, 2022

49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach

September 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kyle Shanahan with a headset

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches play on the sidelines during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.

Turner has coached in the NFL for nearly three decades and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in the 1990s. He is also a Shanahan family favorite, serving under Mike Shanahan in both Denver and Washington as well as under current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan dating back to Atlanta.

San Francisco’s running back situation is in a bit of disarray right now with starter Elijah Mitchell sidelined for multiple months with a knee issue and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price also facing a long recovery from an ankle sprain. That has left Jeff Wilson Jr. as the bellcow with Jordan Mason and some other uninspiring options picking up the scraps.

Turner had spent the previous five seasons at San Francisco’s running backs coach, so hopefully his return here can provide a boost to their battered unit.

