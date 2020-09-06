Josen Rosen signs with Buccaneers, will join practice squad

Josh Rosen was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, and he will now have an opportunity to learn under the greatest quarterback of all time.

Rosen has agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He will begin with the practice squad, however. Rosen could have found a spot on an active roster but opted for a good situation with Tom Brady and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

This was all about fit for Josh Rosen, who now gets to learn behind the GOAT with an offensive-minded head coach and an offensive coordinator who believed in him coming out of college. https://t.co/xq8wiqoxN5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020

The Bucs currently have Blaine Gabbert serving as their primary backup behind Brady. They also have veteran Ryan Griffin. Arians has not ruled out keeping three QBs on the active roster due to the coronavirus pandemic, so perhaps Rosen will make the cut at some point. That may have factored into his decision.

Rosen, who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, struggled in his first two NFL seasons. He played poorly on a bad Cardinals team as a rookie, and then threw one touchdown and five interceptions in six games with the Dolphins last year.