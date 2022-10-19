Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense

The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright.

Rodgers was sacked four times in Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the Jets. He was pressured numerous others. The reigning NFL MVP was asked about that during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, and he had a funny response.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow said — jokingly — the best way for him to motivate the Packers’ OL to play better is threatening to restrict the gift-giving this Christmas. “I’m gonna cut way back, I’m gonna be skimping on the budget big time if this shit doesn’t turn around.” — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) October 18, 2022

It is customary in the NFL for quarterbacks to buy their offensive linemen gifts around the holidays. Rodgers has come up with some great ones in the past, and we are guessing he will do the same again this year. He was obviously joking about withholding gifts, but there is no question Green Bay’s O-line needs to play better.

Rodgers has been sacked 15 times this season, which is tied for 8th-most in the NFL. David Bakhtiari is still rounding into form after he missed the start of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. He and his teammates struggled with both pass protection and run blocking on Sunday. No one has looked quite as lost as second-year right guard Royce Newman.

I don't know how the #Packers can look at the film from Sunday and think that Royce Newman should continue to be the starting right guard. pic.twitter.com/dTGYUdwqJq — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) October 18, 2022

The Packers are 3-3, but they are still considered a contender. Rodgers does not seem overly concerned about the slow start, though he may have irritated his head coach with a comment after Sunday’s loss.