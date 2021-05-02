Aaron Rodgers reportedly ‘intrigued’ by idea of playing for this team

Aaron Rodgers is said to be so frustrated with the Packers that he would rather retire than return to Green Bay, but there are other teams the three-time MVP is willing to play for. Are the Las Vegas Raiders one of them?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that Rodgers is “intrigued” by the possibility of playing for Jon Gruden and the Raiders.

“He is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list,” Fowler said, via Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. “They’re happy with Derek Carr; nothing’s going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. … They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can’t discount them.”

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear recently that the team is happy with Carr. Las Vegas also did not move up in the draft for a quarterback despite some speculation over the past few weeks.

Obviously, the availability of Rodgers could change how the Raiders view things. Gruden would undoubtedly be excited about the prospect of coaching one of the greatest players of all time. Cost would still be a factor, and it’s unclear if the Packers would even consider trading Rodgers.

Rodgers reportedly wants one thing to happen before he even considers returning to Green Bay.