Aaron Rodgers, Jets reportedly working on new deal

Aaron Rodgers restructured his contract in order to help facilitate a trade to the New York Jets, and the two sides are working on another tweak ahead of the 2023 season.

Before the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to New York, they converted the former MVP’s $58.3 million option bonus for 2023 into a base salary for 2024. The new deal combined two massive option bonuses for Rodgers and reduced his 2023 salary to just $1.2 million.

If the current deal remained, Rodgers would make a whopping $107.6 million in 2024. That, obviously, is not going to happen. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Rodgers and the Jets are currently in the process of renegotiating the deal once again.

The primary goal for Rodgers is to contend for a championship in New York. He even hinted that he could stick around longer than some people expect. The 39-year-old should be open to doing whatever is necessary to allow the Jets to build a great roster around him.