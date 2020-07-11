Aaron Rodgers not sure if there will be NFL season

Aaron Rodgers’ most pressing concern about the NFL season is a fairly obvious one: will there be a season?

Rodgers is competing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. He was interviewed during his round on Saturday and was asked what was top of mind for him regarding the upcoming NFL season.

“I think top of mind is, are we going to have a season? I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way want for the utmost amount of safety. I think we’re just waiting for the league and the [players association] to figure some things out.”

The NFL has tried to stick to its usual calendar as much as possible. They kept the free agency timeline the same and did not reschedule the draft. But there were no organized team activities, and many are unclear about what will happen with training camps. Rodgers is waiting on that too.

The 36-year-old quarterback helped his Packers to a 13-3 season in 2019 under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers passed for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. And now he has another question to worry about: how long will he keep his starting job in Green Bay?