Aaron Rodgers makes key 2020 decision as first deadline passes

The first key deadline of Aaron Rodgers’ offseason has passed in terms of whether he’ll play for the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Rodgers had until 4 p.m. ET Friday to decide whether or not he was going to opt out of the 2021 season. Doing so would have protected Rodgers from any fines he would pick up from holding out from the Packers and allowed him to retain some bonus money, but the decision also would have been irreversible.

Unsurprisingly, the deadline passed without any news from Rodgers, meaning the quarterback is still eligible to play in 2021. While this doesn’t necessarily clear up the quarterback’s future in Green Bay, it’s at least a key step toward adding some clarity to the situation.

Rodgers was considered unlikely to opt out even though he’s unhappy with the Packers and wants a trade. The finality of the decision simply made it unfeasible for the veteran quarterback. It leaves the door open to him possibly playing for Green Bay in 2021. On the other hand, it also suggests he believes there’s still the possibility of a trade, though a new report cast some serious doubt on that.