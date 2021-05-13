Aaron Rodgers and Packers have confusing disagreement about trade demand

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers can’t agree on much of anything these days, including whether the quarterback was promised a trade or not.

Reporting for the last two weeks has indicated that the Packers told Rodgers that he would be traded, then didn’t do so. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio also hears that Rodgers believes he was promised a trade before the Packers changed their mind.

However, the Packers view this differently. Florio reports that a Packers source calls this “unequivocally false.” Not only that, but the Packers weren’t even aware that Rodgers believed he’d be traded.

It certainly makes things more confusing. A miscommunication is possible, but it’s hard to believe Rodgers’ camp wouldn’t be following up on such a promise. If the Packers never made such a promise, it’s also not clear how Rodgers came to that belief in the first place.

It’s also hard to believe the Packers could be so clueless if things like this were actually happening behind the scenes. Regardless, this doesn’t really bode well for the two sides sorting things out anytime soon.