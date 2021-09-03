Report: Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Packers is in ‘better place’

After an offseason of turmoil, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are settling into their mutual responsibilities comfortably.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said his understanding was that the situation between Rodgers and the Packers had improved significantly, and the two sides were working fine together despite what was said and done during the offseason.

“From what I know of the Packers situation right now, it is absolutely fine,” Rapoport said. “It’s not where it was a couple months ago with Rodgers rebelling. … It is in a much better place.”

To be clear, improvement does not make things perfect, and Rodgers continues to hint that he has some behind-the-scenes issues with the front office. That said, the team has brought in some players at his request, and Rodgers seems very pleased with that.

It may also help Rodgers that he appears likely to leave the Packers after the season, which is what he sought during the offseason. With that in mind, he can put his head down, go as far as he can with the team, and sort out his future once the season ends.