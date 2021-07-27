Aaron Rodgers reports to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers appears to have officially ended his offseason holdout.

Rodgers was spotted outside Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning at the start of Green Bay Packers training camp. PFF’s Mike Renner shared a photo of Rodgers at the facility.

And here he is pic.twitter.com/RsivEauZXb — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) July 27, 2021

Renner says his mother was present at the start of training camp and asked Packers president Mark Murphy when Rodgers is going to shown up. Murphy replied that the star quarterback is “here already.”

I can confirm this via my mother who was the fan https://t.co/zcSKK0GEtK pic.twitter.com/0FrgzFmQou — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) July 27, 2021

Numerous reports on Monday stated that Rodgers and the Packers have reached an agreement where the reigning MVP will play for the team this season and then have the freedom to leave next year. The Packers have restructured Rodgers’ contract in a way that assures they will not force him to stay in Green Bay beyond the 2021 season. They are also reportedly going to let him have a say in where he plays next if he chooses to leave.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk predicted earlier this month that Rodgers would end his holdout after the Packers’ Annual Meeting of Shareholder, which was held on Monday. The belief was that Rodgers wanted Green Bay’s brass to have to answer uncomfortable questions and squirm a bit. Now that Rodgers has reported to camp, it looks like Florio nailed it.