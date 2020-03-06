Aaron Rodgers responds to rumors about Packers drafting QB

Will the Green Bay Packers draft Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent this year? There’s a chance.

Rodgers is 36, and while he’s still playing well, he knows better than anyone else that the Packers are a proactive organization. Rodgers was drafted and groomed as Brett Favre’s replacement, and there has been some speculation that Green Bay may begin searching for Rodgers’ replacement soon.

Rodgers isn’t worried. He said he’s ready to fend off any competition at the quarterback position, and would like to see the Packers draft someone who can help right away.

“I’m a realist; I know where we’re at as an org and I know where I’m at my career,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’m confident (he is) not going to beat me out anytime soon.”

One wonders if Rodgers would look at mentoring a potential protege the same way Ben Roethlisberger does. The Packers quarterback doesn’t want any backup, because he knows he can do the job and thinks he can keep doing it for some time to come. He’s probably right that Green Bay would be better off drafting immediate help at this point.