Aaron Rodgers had setback with toe injury in Bears win

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday had another standout game for the Green Bay Packers, but there was one downside.

Rodgers went 29/37 for 341 and four touchdown passes in a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears. The game marked Rodgers’ third straight 300-plus yard game and third 4-touchdown game of the season.

Despite his big game, Rodgers said he suffered a setback with his toe injury. He said his toe actually felt worse despite having some time off due to the bye week.

After bye week to rest and no surgery, Aaron Rodgers says his broken pinkie "feels worse" after Bears game. "I don't know what kind of setback I had tonight, I'll take a look at it tomorrow." That's not what #Packers want to hear. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 13, 2021

Rodgers also said he was unsure if he would get surgery for his toe.

Asked Aaron Rodgers if surgery on his pinkie toe might be more likely with how it feels now after playing vs. Bears. Rodgers was noncommittal, says he can't make that call right now. Not a great development given he had two weeks to rest it. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 13, 2021

Rodgers already knew that he would have to play through pain during the season. He was also trying to avoid surgery. But now he may have hit a point where he has to do something about his injury.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports