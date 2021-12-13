 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, December 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers had setback with toe injury in Bears win

December 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers gets ready to throw

Aaron Rodgers on Sunday had another standout game for the Green Bay Packers, but there was one downside.

Rodgers went 29/37 for 341 and four touchdown passes in a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears. The game marked Rodgers’ third straight 300-plus yard game and third 4-touchdown game of the season.

Despite his big game, Rodgers said he suffered a setback with his toe injury. He said his toe actually felt worse despite having some time off due to the bye week.

Rodgers also said he was unsure if he would get surgery for his toe.

Rodgers already knew that he would have to play through pain during the season. He was also trying to avoid surgery. But now he may have hit a point where he has to do something about his injury.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

