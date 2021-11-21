Aaron Rodgers shares concerning update about toe injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury, and it sounds like it’s not really a minor one.

Reports emerged Sunday noting that Rodgers was limited in practice during the week due to the toe issue. One report said the injury was “concerning” and that the quarterback would likely have to deal with it for the rest of the season.

Rodgers added a bit of context to the injury after Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. He characterized the injury as worse than turf toe, and that he was trying to gut it out until the team’s Week 13 bye. He also added that he got stepped on in the first half, which made things worse.

Rodgers on his Zoom presser said his toe injury is “a little worse than turf toe.” “Gonna have to get to the bye and hope I can get some some healing over the bye week.” Got it stepped and went in early at halftime to get checked. Probably won’t practice much again this week. pic.twitter.com/kBXJ1Fhjno — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 21, 2021

Rodgers confirmed that the toe was the reason he went to the locker room a bit early for halftime in a move that caused a bit of uproar at the time. The injury didn’t seem to impact the quarterback’s play, as he went 23-for-33 for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

The Packers have now lost two of three, though one of those defeats came with Rodgers sidelined. Still, this is a somewhat concerning update, and suggests that the toe is really bothering Rodgers. If it lingers, it will be another problem Green Bay has to work around for the rest of the year.