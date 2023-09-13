Aaron Rodgers sends first message since season-ending injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered his first public comments since he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers posted a message on Instagram thanking those who had reached out to him following the injury. The quarterback admitted he was “completely heartbroken” but was lifted by the support he had received, and seemed to hint that this was not the end of his career.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers wrote. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

“The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers took just four snaps before suffering the injury while being hit by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd. He had to be carted off the field and the Jets suspected by the end of the game that he had suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Jets coach Robert Saleh has suggested that he does not expect Rodgers to retire after the injury. Rodgers’ statement certainly backs up that thinking.