Aaron Rodgers has spoken with other NFL stars about teaming up?

It has been less than a month since reports really began pouring in about Aaron Rodgers wanting the Green Bay Packers to trade him, but the reigning NFL MVP has apparently been thinking about playing for a new team for quite some time.

According to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Rodgers spoke with some opposing players last season about the possibility of teaming up somewhere other than Green Bay. That would indicate that he was thinking about leaving the Packers long before the offseason began.

We know players have been successful with assembling so-called “SuperTeams” in the NBA, but it is far less common in the NFL. Rodgers remains under contract with the Packers, so teaming up with star players elsewhere would be a multistep process. He would have to be traded and then either have free agents sign with his new team or have other players force their way to his new team. Both scenarios are complicated.

If nothing else, the report is further evidence of how Rodgers has soured on Green Bay. It’s also consistent with what we heard about the message he supposedly delivered to free agents who were thinking about signing with the Packers.

Rodgers did not report to organized team activities on Monday. He could eventually work things out with the Packers, though he supposedly has a personal issue with one member of the organization.