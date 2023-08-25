 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers savagely trolled defender during joint practice

August 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers looking on with the sun in his eyes

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers has clearly been doing his homework in his first offseason with the New York Jets.

Rodgers has played in the NFL for nearly two decades, so there are very few defensive looks that can confuse him. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Nolan Turner received a funny reminder of that during a recent joint practice between the Bucs and Jets.

Some footage that was featured in the latest episode of the “One Jets Drive” YouTube series showed Turner faking a blitz on a play during practice. Rodgers immediately identified that the blitz was not actually coming and told Turner, “You’re not coming, back up.”

Rodgers was right, of course. Turner dropped back into coverage as soon as the ball was snapped.

One former teammate recently took a shot at Rodgers about his declining skills in one area, but the 39-year-old has plenty left between the ears.

Rodgers had a down year in 2022 with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but he is only two seasons removed from winning his fourth NFL MVP award. The Jets are hoping all of his experience and playmaking ability turns them into a Super Bowl contender.

Aaron Rodgers
