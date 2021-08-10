Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play in preseason

Aaron Rodgers may have some catching up to do with the Green Bay Packers after he held out prior to training camp, but that does not mean the reigning NFL MVP is going to get reps during preseason games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed that Jordan Love will start Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans. He said Rodgers won’t play in that game and likely will sit out the entire preseason, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

That is not a huge surprise, as the Packers don’t want to risk having Rodgers suffer an injury in a preseason game. He also does not need the extra reps at this point in his career, though it’s worth noting that not all teams are taking the same approach with their veteran quarterbacks. Bruce Arians said on Monday that Tom Brady will likely play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first preseason game.

Rodgers and the Packers have reached an agreement for the 2021 season, and all indications are that they will part ways after that. The quarterback recently offered a lengthy explanation for why he has been unhappy in Green Bay.