Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted to be traded to 49ers

When Aaron Rodgers informed the Green Bay Packers during the offseason that he wanted a trade, the San Francisco 49ers were widely viewed as the most logical suitor for the California native. As you might expect, Rodgers agreed.

Rodgers had the 49ers at the top of his wish list when he wanted out of Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The reigning NFL MVP’s desire to play in San Francisco is what led to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan contacting Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, his good friend, about a potential Rodgers trade.

LaFleur quickly informed Shanahan that Rodgers was not going to be traded. Shanahan confirmed after the NFL draft that the conversation took place and said the Niners moved on immediately after, as evidenced by them trading up to No. 3 overall and drafting Trey Lance.

Rodgers admitted this week that he “definitely” thought about playing for the 49ers, though he said he never believed it was a strong possibility. Rapoport notes that money was never the most important factor for Rodgers and that he would have found a way to sign with San Francisco if he were a free agent.

A report this week claimed that the 49ers’ trade inquiry led to a tense exchange. But if Rodgers, who is from Northern California, wanted out of Green Bay and had the Niners at the top of his list, Shanahan would have been insane not to call. The same will be true if Rodgers requests a trade again next offseason.