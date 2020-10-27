Antonio Brown could have opportunity for big role immediately with Bucs

Antonio Brown officially signed his one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, and this is the final week of his suspension. The Pro Bowl receiver will be eligible to play in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, and there’s a scenario where he could immediately step into a significant role.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a fractured index finger while making a touchdown catch in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent surgery and will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, according Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Beyond that, Godwin’s availability is a bit uncertain.

While fractured fingers typically don’t keep players out long, the Bucs may play it safe with Godwin in Week 9.

Brown is eligible to take part in meetings with the Buccaneers this week. He can begin actual practices next week. If he proves he is in shape and can get up to speed with the offense quickly, he may see plenty of action on Nov. 8.

Brown’s contract with the Bucs includes several incentives, so he should be motivated to play and produce immediately. Though, those incentives are structured in such a way that it will benefit him to buy into the team mentality.