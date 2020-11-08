Antonio Brown to be featured ‘early and often’ in Bucs debut?

Tom Brady is personally invested in the success of troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown, and that could be a major factor in how big of an impact Brown makes in his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several people within the Bucs organization told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that Brown will be featured “early and often” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Brady is committed to establishing Brown in Tampa Bay’s offense. Chris Godwin is expected to play after sitting out last game with a broken finger, but one source told La Canfora that Brady is going to make sure Brown sees the ball regardless.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians did not reveal a whole lot about his expectations for Brown’s first game, and it’s possible the Pro Bowler could see a limited snap share. Either way, Brady is almost certainly going to make a concerted effort to get Brown involved.

Brady and Brown have maintained a close relationship since their brief time as teammates with the New England Patriots last year. If you want to know how committed Brady is to helping Brown revive his career, look no further than the duo’s living arrangements. No one should be shocked if Brown quickly emerges as Tampa’s most productive receiver.