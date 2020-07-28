Antonio Brown trying to work his way back to Patriots?

Is Antonio Brown trying to work his way back to the New England Patriots? It seems he is trying to rekindle some magic.

Brown posted a photo on his Instagram account Tuesday of himself in a Patriots uniform. He captioned his photo with a hashtag “#possibilities”, as if he’s considering joining them again.

Brown also posted a few video clips on his Instagram Story from his lone game with the Pats last year where he caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, 32, spent one game with the Patriots before being released by the team for his harassing behavior towards a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown remains a free agent and is likely facing discipline from the league if he gets signed by a team. He recently demanded action from the NFL regarding his situation.