Atlanta Falcons send perfect tweet during Cowboys-Cardinals game

The Arizona Cardinals held a 28-3 lead against the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and before anyone could make the joke, the Atlanta Falcons were all over it.

When the score became 28-3, the Falcons sent a tweet telling people not to even bother with the jokes.

No need to @ us. We already know… — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2020

For those with a short football memory, 28-3 was the lead the Falcons held in Super Bowl LI before losing 34-28 in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Falcons have heard plenty of jokes and know to expect them now.

Atlanta has even shown a few times over the last several months they now have a sense of humor over it. The Falcons were actually one of the fine parts of a bad sports weekend in Atlanta.