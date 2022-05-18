Baker Mayfield makes apparent statement by moving youth football camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is continuing to distance himself from Northeast Ohio as he seeks his exit from the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield on Wednesday announced the date and location for the 2022 edition of his annual youth football camp. The camp will be held in Norman, Oklahoma, at his alma mater’s intramural fields. This is a notable change: WKYC’s Ben Axelrod noted that the camp had previously been held in Ohio.

Baker Mayfield’s youth football camp will be held in Norman, Oklahoma this summer. Was held in Northeast Ohio for the past couple of years pic.twitter.com/gICgTzJLgG — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 18, 2022

Mayfield’s decision to move the camp is not a surprise, nor is it unjustified. The quarterback wants to leave the Browns, though his gripe appears to be with the organization and not the fans. Even so, things might have been pretty awkward if Mayfield kept his camp in Ohio.

While Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, the team has had trouble finding a suitor for him so far after acquiring Deshaun Watson. That will probably land him in a pretty awkward spot regardless.