Baker Mayfield posts video response to JuJu Smith-Schuster on Instagram

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments about the Cleveland Browns this week were definitely noted by players.

Smith-Schuster was critical of the Browns on Thursday, dismissing them on Thursday as “nameless gray faces” ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game. In case there was any doubt that turned out to be bulletin board material for the Browns, the caption on Baker Mayfield’s Instagram video from Sunday confirmed it.

The Browns stormed out of the gates on Sunday, scoring a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and opening up a 28-0 lead on Pittsburgh in the first quarter. We’ll never know how much Smith-Schuster’s words inspired them, but they certainly couldn’t have helped.

Smith-Schuster has been inadvertently motivating a lot of opponents down the stretch this season. You’d think he’d have learned to keep his mouth shut by now.