New Bears WR has big disappointment with Chicago

Chicago Bears sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome got used to a particular way of life when he grew up in Virginia and played college ball at North Carolina. That included always having access to Waffle House, and the wide receiver is devastated that will not be continuing in his new place of employment.

There are dozens of Waffle House franchises in Virginia and North Carolina, but there are none anywhere near Chicago. Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times said that was heartbreaking news for Newsome.

New #Bears WR Dazz Newsome is terribly disappointed there are no Waffle Houses here. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) May 15, 2021

We know Waffle House is sometimes intertwined with sports and culture in the south. For evidence of that, look no further than the way Auburn celebrated a huge win a few years back.

Unfortunately, Newsome will have to find somewhere else to eat in Chicago.