Report: This team planning to take ‘big swing’ at Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks are at least entertaining the idea of trading Russell Wilson this offseason, and one NFC team has emerged as the most likely suitor should they pull the trigger.

Wilson has a full no-trade clause, and his agent recently gave the Seahawks a list of four teams to which the quarterback would approve a trade. The Chicago Bears were one of the four, and it sounds like they badly want Wilson. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday’s edition of “SportsCenter” that there is an expectation around the NFL that the Bears will make a big offer for Wilson.

“The expectation league-wide is that Chicago’s going to try to take a big swing here at getting Russell,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg. “Now, Seattle has given no clear indication that they are going to trade him. Russell Wilson himself still does not expect to be traded. But Chicago’s going to at least try to make that change and put together a package. That’s what most people around the league do expect.”

While trading Wilson this offseason would result in a nearly $40 million dead salary cap hit for the Seahawks, there are some within NFL circles who believe there’s a good chance it could happen.

Fowler added that Wilson is “intrigued” by the situation in Chicago due to the market and the fact that they have an offensive-minded head coach in Matt Nagy. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, of course, is known for his defense-first approach.

The Seahawks would have to be blown away to trade Wilson. That said, the letter they recently sent to season ticket holders was enough to make fans wonder.