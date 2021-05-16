New Raven Ben Mason practiced so hard he tore skin off his feet

Ben Mason had a reputation for being one of the hardest-working players in college football during his time at Michigan. It sounds like his desire to keep that reputation may have actually cost him a practice over the weekend.

Mason did not practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. According to team reporter Ryan Mink, Mason needed a day off after he “tore the skin off the bottom of his feet” by practicing so hard.

If for some reason you wanted to know what that looks like, fellow Ravens fullback Pat Ricard tweeted a photo showing that he has experienced the same thing in the past. The picture is pretty gnarly, so we won’t feature it. You can see it here.

Mason was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round. Anyone who followed his college career knows he wouldn’t miss a practice unless he absolutely had to. Hearing that an NFL player tore the skin off his feet brings up bad memories for some people, but it’s a safe assumption that Mason will be back sooner rather than later.