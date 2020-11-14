Ben Roethlisberger has funny quote about unexpected week off

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ended up with an unscheduled week off from practice this past week, and it sounds like it was a bit stressful for him.

Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID/Reserve list on Monday after potential exposure to teammate Vance McDonald. On Saturday, the Steelers announced that the quarterback had cleared the protocol and would be activated for Sunday’s game.

Being away from the team had its benefits. Roethlisberger said it was good for him physically to get a week off from practice, but there was a notable drawback too.

“My body enjoyed the week off,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “My mind, from teaching pre-K, did not.”

Roethlisberger clearly doesn’t intend to go into teaching when he’s done playing, then. Maybe this helps explain his lack of interest in mentoring younger teammates.