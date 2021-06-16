Did Bill Belichick call Tom Brady to congratulate him after Super Bowl?

Bill Belichick chose to let Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots as a free agent last year, and the coach then had to watch his former quarterback immediately go out and win yet another Super Bowl. Did Belichick reach out to Brady after the quarterback’s latest accomplishment? We’ll probably never know.

Belichick was asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he spoke with Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. You won’t be surprised by his response.

Did Belichick talk with Tom Brady and congratulate him on his Super Bowl? Belichick: "I'll keep those conversations privately to myself and the other people involved." — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 16, 2021

We would bet Belichick reached out to Brady in some way, even if it was only by text message. That would be very petty of the coach to ignore Brady’s seventh Super Bowl after the two won six together.

There was a lot of talk before Brady left New England about his relationship with Belichick deteriorating, and some of it was probably true. That said, Brady made it clear how he feels about Belichick with the comments he made before the Super Bowl last year. The two may be determined to best each other, but we doubt there are any seriously hard feelings.

