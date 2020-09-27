Bill Belichick wishes Celtics luck ahead of Game 6

Bill Belchick’s Boston Celtics fandom is showing again.

The New England Patriots coach wrapped up his postgame press conference on Sunday by wishing the Celtics luck in their do-or-die Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Belichick has a pretty tight relationship with the Celtics organization. He’s a big fan of coach Brad Stevens, and the two are on good terms. In fact, Belichick actually spoke to the Celtics before they kicked off their playoff run.

The Celtics could probably use a Belichick speech Sunday night. They face a 3-2 series deficit, and need a win to force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Presumably, Belichick will be heading straight home to watch.