Bill Belichick has policy against this type of move at the goal line

January 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick has a policy for his players against making a specific type of move near the goal line.

During Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, Browns receiver Rashard Higgins lost a ball stretching for a touchdown near the goal line. Instead of Cleveland getting the ball near the goal line, Higgins’ lost ball counted as a fumble and touchback.

The play reminded Devin McCourty of Belichick’s policy. McCourt shared on Twitter that Belichick tells his players not to reach the ball out for the goal line.

Belichick believes the risk of a lost fumble near the goal line is not worth the reward. The exception is on fourth down, when Belichick deems it worthwhile.

Higgins did not follow that advice on Sunday.

