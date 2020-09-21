Bill Belichick says he hasn’t paid much attention to Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked much better in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers than they did in Week 1, but Brady’s former coach didn’t really notice. Not surprisingly, Bill Belichick insists he is treating Brady like any other player who is not on the New England Patriots’ roster or schedule.

Belichick was asked during an appearance on WEEI Monday if he has any thoughts on Brady’s performance this season. The coach said he hasn’t paid attention to anything that’s going on in Tampa Bay.

“I’ve really been focused on the teams that we’re playing,” Belichick said. “Miami was obviously a big focus for us, Seattle, there’s some other things that came up for me last week, the Raiders, they are a team that we haven’t played. Seattle is a team we haven’t played. We kind of have our hands full taking care of the things we have to take care of.”

Belichick added that he does not watch many NFL games for entertainment purposes.

“I don’t watch a lot of other pro games, I don’t watch a lot of college games,” he said. “I watch the games that affect what we do.”

In other words, Brady is no different from Mitchell Trubisky in Belichick’s eyes at the moment. Did you expect anything else?

There has already been talk of some potential issues between Brady and his new head coach. We’d be surprised if Belichick heard nothing about that, but we’d be even more shocked if he admitted he gave it an ounce of thought.

