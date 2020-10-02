Bill Belichick heaps more praise on Cam Newton

Bill Belichick certainly seems to be impressed with what he’s seeing from quarterback Cam Newton in the early stages of the season.

The New England Patriots coach was full of praise for Newton’s “tremendous” leadership abilities, and praised how the quarterback interacts with his teammates.

“Cam does a great job of connecting with everybody, whether it’s his teammates, his receivers, guys on defense, other people in the organization,” Belichick said Friday, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “Again, I think the captain voting — not that that’s the ultimate or final determination of leadership — but I think the fact that he has been here a pretty short amount of time and earned that type of respect and support from his teammates is pretty impressive. But I think it’s across the board. It’s the offensive line, it’s the receivers, it’s all the offensive players and coaches and it extends into other areas, as well .. special teams and defense and other people in the organization. I think that we’ve all seen that and it’s impressive.”

The Patriots-Newton relationship appears to be working out very well so far. The team is 2-1, and Newton has played fairly well. He even seems to be getting along with Belichick. Belichick seems to be a fan of his, too, as the coach is not often one for public praise.