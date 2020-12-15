Bill Belichick has funny response to question about playing in Miami

This has not been Bill Belichick’s greatest season with the New England Patriots in terms of results, but he hasn’t lost a step in his press conferences.

Belichick was asked about the difficulty of playing in Miami due to the heat and the Patriots’ struggles there. Belichick came armed with a typically Belichick response to brush the question aside.

“You’re certainly not referring to last year. We won 41-0 or something,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Belichick is slightly off — it was 43-0. That said, better to be talking about that than what happened the year before. The Patriots have lost five of their last seven games in Miami, and will be looking to actually foil the Dolphins’ playoff chances this time.