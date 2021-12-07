Bill Belichick shares a thought on Tom Brady’s documentary series

Tom Brady’s new documentary series “Man in the Arena” has been airing weekly on ESPN+, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Bill Belichick is unable to provide one yet, but he says he will certainly be tuning in at some point.

Belichick was asked about the series, in which Brady dives into his 10 Super Bowl appearances, during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The New England Patriots coach said he is looking forward to catching up on it when he has time.

“I haven’t (seen it), but I am sure Tom did a great job, like he always does,” Belichick said. “He was such a centerpiece in obviously all those games. I can’t wait to see it.”

Belichick then heaped even more praise on Brady.

“I definitely will (watch it) and as I have said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does,” he added. “He’s a great player, great person, great leader. Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach. Probably the greatest player in NFL history and on defense with [Lawrence] Taylor, the greatest offensive player with Tom and greatest defensive player with Taylor. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for me as a coach. I certainly learned a lot from Tom. He helped me develop as a coach, as did Taylor. I am very thankful for my opportunity to have over 30 years coaching those two guys.”

A lot has been made of the supposed rift between Brady and Belichick, but both say it does not exist. They obviously had some issues during the end of their time together in New England, but they’ve reminded us on numerous occasions that the mutual respect is still very much intact.

Granted, Belichick was probably in a good mood on Tuesday because of what happened the night before. That doesn’t mean he was being disingenuous.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports