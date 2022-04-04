Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.

Police said Carrington did not comply when he was asked to step out of the vehicle, according to TMZ. Officers then noticed a gun magazine in the pocket of the driver’s side door. Carrington allegedly tried to start his car and flee, so officers tased and arrested him.

When Carrington was finally out of the car, police discovered that a loaded Glock 17 had been hidden under his leg. They also found two other loaded, high-capacity magazines. Carrington was eventually booked for criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and other charges.

Carrington was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 62 total tackles and four sacks across six NFL seasons.

Photo: Sep 13, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington (98) against the Indianapolis Colts at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Bills beat the Colts 27 to 14. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports