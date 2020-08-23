Branden Jackson has movement in arms, legs after being knocked unconscious

The Seattle Seahawks ended their mock game early on Saturday after Branden Jackson was knocked unconscious during a collision, though he is now recovering.

Jackson was pursuing running back Carlos Hyde when he collided with offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi and got knocked out. He was strapped to a backboard and taken away in an ambulance.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described the collision as a knockout punch.

The Seahawks were about four series into their mock game when the collision occurred. Players were sent to the locker room for a 12-minute halftime before the game was called out of respect for Jackson, according to the Seattle Times.

Jackson regained consciousness and has movement in his arms and legs, according to a report.

This is the first of two mock games the Seahawks are going through since there will not be any preseason games this year.

Jackson, 27, is in his fifth NFL season. He had 20 tackles in 15 games last season.