Jerry Jeudy arrested on domestic violence-related charge

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Colorado on Thursday.

Jeudy was taken into custody by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Thursday. Police said he was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Arapahoe Sheriff announced that Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is “being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

Second-degree criminal tampering in Colorado is defined as tampering “with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility.” The domestic violence enhancer is a result of Jeudy’s relationship with the person who made the allegations.

The 23-year-old Jeudy is entering his third NFL season. He was limited to 10 games last season due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the year.

The Broncos drafted Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in 2020. The former Alabama star has 90 catches, 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.