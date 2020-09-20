Report: Browns are ‘adamant’ about not trading Odell Beckham Jr

It only took one game this season for rumors to resurface that the Cleveland Browns are looking to trade Odell Beckham Jr. Once again, however, it appears the speculation is not based on anything coming from the team.

A Browns source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team has been “adamant” about not trading Beckham.

“It’s totally not true,” the source said. “No idea where anyone would have gotten that.”

The latest report about Beckham being shopped came from WFAN’s Mike Francesa. While Beckham was speaking with the media about his and the Browns’ disappointing performance in their Week 1 blowout loss, Francesa tweeted that he heard Beckham is on the trade block. The longtime radio host even went as far as to say Cleveland’s asking price for Beckham is wildly high.

None of that is true, according to Schefter’s source. It wasn’t true when Beckham had just three catches for 22 yards in Cleveland’s embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, either. Beckham bounced back with four catches for 74 yards in Thursday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored a 43-yard touchdown and could have had another if not for a brutal missed pass interference call.

Beckham is under contract with the Browns through 2023. The trade rumors simply aren’t going away, and one recent report claimed it is only a matter of time before the two sides part ways.