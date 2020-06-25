Browns say Odell Beckham Jr. is 100 percent healthy following offseason surgery

Odell Beckham Jr played through a nagging injury for the entirety of the 2019 season, but that ailment is not expected to be a problem for the star wide receiver when training camp begins this summer.

Beckham underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia this offseason, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in a conference call on Thursday that OBJ is 100 percent recovered.

Stefanski says Odell Beckham Jr. is 100 percent, "free and clear" in recovery from offseason abdominal surgery. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) June 25, 2020

Beckham initially suffered the core muscle injury during training camp, so it stuck with him throughout the entire season. While he still managed to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, he never seemed to be fully on the same page with Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield threw the Browns’ medical staff under the bus at one point with some comments he made about Beckham’s injury, but Beckham never agreed publicly. With a new coaching staff in place, everybody is ready for a fresh start. It sounds like Beckham will have the benefit of being fully healthy while taking part in that.