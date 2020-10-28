Bruce Arians talks up Antonio Brown after WR joins Buccaneers

Bruce Arians seems excited to have Antonio Brown in the building.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach said Wednesday that Brown has joined the team and is gearing up to play in Week 9. According to Arians, Brown looks to be in great shape.

Arians says Antonio Brown "looks fantastic" and is already in meetings and working with strength staff, in great shape and ready to go next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2020

Brown being in great shape is no surprise. By all accounts, he’s consistently worked out hard all season despite not having a team.

What remains to be seen is how Brown will respond to game action. It’s obviously completely different to catching passes in a routine workout environment. The Buccaneers are hoping he adapts quickly, because they might need him immediately as soon as he’s eligible to play.