No, Bruce Campbell was not knocked out in viral video

Former NFL offensive lineman Bruce Campbell found his name trending on social media over the weekend, but it turns out it should not have been.

A video that went viral on Twitter on Sunday showed two men involved in a fight at a Walmart store. The larger of the two men supposedly had to be taken to the hospital afterword with a broken jaw. The Raiders fan account that tweeted the video claimed the man who had his jaw broken was Campbell, who used to play for the team.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language and violence:

BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EKe9y3jY9q — Raider Albert (@TheFakeAlbert) April 4, 2021

It would have been something if Campbell, a former fourth-round draft pick, was involved in a Walmart brawl. However, several media outlets have confirmed that it was not Campbell in the video.

Campbell, 32, was a star at Maryland before being drafted by the Raiders. He spent two seasons in Oakland before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. Campbell’s career may not have gone thew way he had hoped, but that doesn’t mean he has stooped to getting knocked out by smaller guys at his local Walmart.