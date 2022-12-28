Brutal stat about Indianapolis Colts goes viral

A brutal stat about the Indianapolis Colts went viral on Tuesday, the morning after their ugly Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Colts started Nick Foles at quarterback for the game. The veteran went 17/29 for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the offense scored just three points in a 20-3 defeat.

The result was about as bad as what happened in their 26-3 Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. The Colts started Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in that game, and he went 15/29 for 103 yards and an interception.

The Colts have been bad all season, but they’ve been particularly terrible when their backups have started at quarterback rather than Matt Ryan.

Colts beat reporter Nate Atkins pointed out that in the two games not started by Ryan, the Colts have gone 0/24 on third downs.

In the past two Colts games that Matt Ryan hasn't started — one with Sam Ehlinger, one with Nick Foles — they are 0-24 on third downs. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 27, 2022

Yuck, that is ugly. You can’t sustain any drives like that, and it shows for the Colts.

Indy plans to continue with Foles as their starting quarterback. That can only mean one thing: the mission for the 4-10-1 squad remains the same.