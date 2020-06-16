Buccaneers release first photos of Tom Brady in his new uniform

Patriots fans have had a difficult time accepting that the Tom Brady era in New England has come to an end, but the photos that were released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday might make it feel a bit more real.

The Bucs have given us our first official look at Brady rocking his new colors. To say it looks bizarre would be an understatement.

That’s going to take some getting used to — even for those who aren’t fans of the Patriots.

Brady has already been organizing workouts with his new teammates, and it didn’t take him long to establish himself as a leader in Tampa. The sight of him in a Bucs uniform will be enough to make some fans nauseous, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is already embracing it.