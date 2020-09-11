Buccaneers GM has warning about Tom Brady’s arm strength

There’s no real precedent for NFL players who are still playing at a high level at the age of 43. Tom Brady is breaking that mold, and he may even be getting better.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht thinks Brady’s arm is even stronger now than it was in 2019 based on tape he’s seen.

“One thing that strikes me is that he doesn’t look like he’s any older. Actually, his arm looks stronger than what we saw last year on tape,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Brady’s touchdown output fell to 24 last year. That was widely attributed to his supporting cast being underwhelming, not necessarily his arm strength. He definitely has more weapons now in Tampa.

Brady’s new teammates have already raved about his accuracy. If he looks better physically, that’s a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL.