Buccaneers jersey sales way up after Tom Brady signing

Predictably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the hottest tickets around now that they’ve sealed the signing of Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine shared data from Fanatics showing some of the remarkable rises in Buccaneer merchandise sales since Brady signed. More Bucs gear sold Friday than in the previous two weeks total, and the team quickly became the number one seller in all sports.

From @Fanatics: Tom Brady day-over-day jersey sales are up 900%. The @Buccaneers are the No. 1 selling team across their network today (jerseys and other merchandise). More Bucs gear has been sold today than the last two weeks combined. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 20, 2020

Brady jerseys always sell, but now that he’s on a new team, they’re going to be the biggest thing going for a while. Bucs gear may get even bigger if rumors of other players wanting to join Brady in Tampa turn out to be true.