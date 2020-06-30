Report: Buccaneers still not interested in signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown would surely welcome the opportunity to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but it does not sound like the team is interested in signing him.

Former longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi hinted on Tuesday that he believes the Bucs could still sign Brown. Lombardi said “they’re chipping away” to get Tampa to add the seven-time Pro Bowler, which may have been a reference to Tom Brady trying to convince Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Tampa’s brass. However, ESPN’s Dianni Russini reports that the Buccaneers are still not entertaining the idea of signing Brown.

Brown and Arians worked together when Arians was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arians referred to A.B. as a “diva” last year and said Brown is no longer the same person the Steelers drafted, and Brown blasted Arians in response. That’s one of many reasons there have been reports that there is no way Tampa Bay will sign Brown. Brown, of course, has made it clear that he would love to sign with the Bucs.

Do the Buccaneers need Brown? Probably not. They already have arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and they also lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement. Between Brown’s extensive off-field issues and his rocky relationship with Arians, he probably isn’t worth the potential headache.