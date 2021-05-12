Buccaneers to host Cowboys in NFL season opener

The NFL will officially release its full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, but we already know who the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face to kick off the year.

The Bucs announced on Wednesday morning that they will host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Some other Week 1 matchups were also unveiled, as CBS and FOX announced their full first-week slates.

The countdown to Week 1 is on. Tonight, the full season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/LVvzjMtTVI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2021

The full slate of Week 1 FOX games:

* Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET

* 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET

* Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET

* Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET

* Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET

* Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021

CBS’s late game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns should draw great ratings with Patrick Mahomes squaring off against Baker Mayfield. FOX’s game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints is somewhat of a mystery for now, as no one knows what will happen with Aaron Rodgers between now and then.

Another notable matchup is Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers immediately taking on the quarterback’s former team, the New York Jets.

The start of the 2021 season is four months away, but the NFL always does a great job of staying in the news throughout the offseason. Releasing its schedule in May is one of the ways the league does that.